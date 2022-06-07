Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is engaged in the acquisition of properties which are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is based in Franklin, United States. “

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE:CHCT opened at $36.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.07. Community Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $51.53. The company has a market cap of $908.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.12, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.63.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 4.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 204.65%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Healthcare Trust (CHCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.