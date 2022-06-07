Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Receives $14.81 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.81.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COMP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Compass from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Compass from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on shares of Compass in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Compass from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of COMP traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,632,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,307,306. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.97 and a 200-day moving average of $7.56. Compass has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $17.70.

Compass ( NYSE:COMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Compass had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 49.99%. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Compass will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Compass news, Director Frank Martell bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.39 per share, for a total transaction of $161,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

