Compass Point Lowers Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Price Target to $85.00

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Compass Point to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.60.

IBKR opened at $60.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.88. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1-year low of $52.18 and a 1-year high of $82.83. The company has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.76.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $1,208,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,367,511 shares in the company, valued at $142,997,664.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 540,000 shares of company stock valued at $33,581,800. 5.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IBKR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 692.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

