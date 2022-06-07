Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CPSI. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Computer Programs and Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ CPSI opened at $32.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.16 million, a PE ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.03. Computer Programs and Systems has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $37.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Computer Programs and Systems ( NASDAQ:CPSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $77.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Robert D. Hinckle sold 5,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $192,335.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,030. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $32,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,556,469.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,196 shares of company stock valued at $399,228. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Computer Programs and Systems in the first quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 252.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 775.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

