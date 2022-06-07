Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Stephens

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Stephens to $13.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Conn’s from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Conn’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Conn’s from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Conn’s in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Conn’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.33.

CONN opened at $10.81 on Friday. Conn’s has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $29.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.85 and a 200-day moving average of $19.22.

Conn’s ( NASDAQ:CONN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Conn’s had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $339.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Conn’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Conn’s will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Group LLC acquired a new position in Conn’s during the fourth quarter worth $101,262,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Conn’s by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,791,000 after acquiring an additional 710,742 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Conn’s by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,139,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,844,000 after acquiring an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its stake in Conn’s by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,153,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,120,000 after acquiring an additional 399,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Conn’s by 11.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 920,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,181,000 after acquiring an additional 94,199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

