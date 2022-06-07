Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by MD Financial Management Inc.

MD Financial Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ED. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $98.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.22. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.17 and a 52 week high of $101.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.80.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 7.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.98%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.45.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

