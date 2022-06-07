CONTRACOIN Market Capitalization Hits $41.91 Million (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 7th. One CONTRACOIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.88 or 0.00002802 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. CONTRACOIN has a market capitalization of $41.91 million and $75,623.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000351 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000540 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00041476 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000069 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About CONTRACOIN

CONTRACOIN (CRYPTO:CTCN) is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,828,400 coins. The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network . CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

Buying and Selling CONTRACOIN

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CONTRACOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CONTRACOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

