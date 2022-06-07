Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) Receives $13.22 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.22.

CNVY has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Convey Health Solutions from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Convey Health Solutions from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Convey Health Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Convey Health Solutions from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Convey Health Solutions from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Convey Health Solutions by 38.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 624,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 173,151 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Convey Health Solutions in the third quarter worth $65,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Convey Health Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $2,148,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Convey Health Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Convey Health Solutions in the third quarter worth $12,012,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNVY stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,479. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.58 million and a P/E ratio of -29.59. Convey Health Solutions has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $14.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Convey Health Solutions (NYSE:CNVY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). Convey Health Solutions had a positive return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Convey Health Solutions will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Convey Health Solutions Company Profile

Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics. It operates through two segments, Technology Enabled Solutions and Advisory Services.

