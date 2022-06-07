Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelon alerts:

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $48.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.18 and a 200-day moving average of $49.31. The company has a market cap of $47.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.56. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $50.71.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

In other Exelon news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $211,377.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974 shares in the company, valued at $46,255.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 3,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $175,714.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,813 shares of company stock worth $1,405,947. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exelon Profile (Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.