Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,539 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNLA. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNLA opened at $48.78 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $48.63 and a 1 year high of $50.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.24.

