Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $241,000 Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,545 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,916 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 12,020 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 5.0% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 9,432 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,859 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,576 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

HAL stock opened at $41.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $42.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.23.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HAL shares. Stephens downgraded shares of Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. HSBC raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.60 to $41.60 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.93.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 58,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 850,421 shares in the company, valued at $34,016,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $200,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,795,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,412 shares of company stock worth $7,578,379 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

