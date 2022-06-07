Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $272,000 Stock Holdings in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 364.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 137.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.81, for a total transaction of $457,835.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,970 shares in the company, valued at $3,266,325.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 7,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.45, for a total transaction of $992,661.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,268 shares of company stock valued at $2,086,375. 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KRTX stock opened at $102.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.43 and its 200 day moving average is $116.69. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.26 and a 1-year high of $161.98.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.10) by $0.15. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KRTX. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $202.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $178.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Karuna Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.00.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

