Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000.

Shares of BATS NOBL opened at $91.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.95. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97.

