Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Makes New $219,000 Investment in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PWV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $461,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $133,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $407,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:PWV opened at $47.93 on Tuesday. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $42.67 and a one year high of $50.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.19.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.