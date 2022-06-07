Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Makes New $254,000 Investment in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,591,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,899,642,000 after buying an additional 489,084 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,342,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $812,608,000 after acquiring an additional 404,567 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $176,271,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,977,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,245,725,000 after acquiring an additional 237,090 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 179.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 282,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,696,000 after acquiring an additional 181,700 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.78, for a total transaction of $65,078.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,435,601.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 83 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $686.00, for a total transaction of $56,938.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,778 shares of company stock worth $23,660,901. Insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $738.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $536.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $620.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $710.24.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $609.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $677.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $648.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $66.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.25. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $501.69 and a twelve month high of $747.42.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.37 by $2.12. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

