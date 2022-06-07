Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLY. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $55,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock opened at $89.14 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $81.02 and a 1-year high of $105.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.76.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

