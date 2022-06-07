Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1,569.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,496,000 after purchasing an additional 57,344 shares in the last quarter. DSC Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. DSC Advisors L.P. now owns 1,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 217.1% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 755,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,416,000 after acquiring an additional 118,000 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 539,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,737,000 after acquiring an additional 100,929 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James cut shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.53.

In related news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,640,773.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TXN opened at $167.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $154.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $160.50 and a 12-month high of $202.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

