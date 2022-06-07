Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,934,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,609 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.40% of Corteva worth $138,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 23,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 28,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $61.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.60 and a twelve month high of $64.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.82.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 23.83%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CTVA shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.21.

In other news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $158,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

