Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Holdings Boosted by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 137,699 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 2.7% of KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $78,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,468 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 3,861 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 2,032 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 743 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COST shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price target (up previously from $560.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $530.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $570.54.

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total value of $301,015.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,983,576.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COST traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $470.94. 44,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,759,841. The company has a market cap of $208.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.71. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $377.12 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $526.29 and its 200-day moving average is $529.18.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

