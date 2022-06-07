Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.21-0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $838-843 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $841.62 million.Coupa Software also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.21-$0.27 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP traded up $3.01 on Tuesday, hitting $75.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.15. Coupa Software has a 12 month low of $58.43 and a 12 month high of $283.38.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $196.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.69 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 52.26%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COUP shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Coupa Software from $110.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Coupa Software from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Coupa Software from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the company from $83.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Coupa Software from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coupa Software has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $122.71.

In other Coupa Software news, Director Michelle Brennan acquired 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.65 per share, for a total transaction of $29,493.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 385 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $40,321.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,254.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,266 shares of company stock worth $1,718,614 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 251.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the first quarter worth $139,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

