Covalent (CQT) Price Down 10.8% Over Last Week

Covalent (CQT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. In the last week, Covalent has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Covalent coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000427 BTC on major exchanges. Covalent has a total market capitalization of $33.82 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 81.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.97 or 0.00147959 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003217 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002005 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.16 or 0.00425359 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00029765 BTC.

Covalent Coin Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,842,989 coins. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq . The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Covalent Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covalent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covalent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

