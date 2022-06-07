Credit Agricole S A Buys 1,061 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,206 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,369,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,086,148,000 after buying an additional 2,015,880 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,839,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,943,000 after buying an additional 1,044,251 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,603,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,354,000 after buying an additional 415,338 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,198,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,314,000 after buying an additional 115,962 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,464,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,416,000 after buying an additional 1,750,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HPE. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.54.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $15.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.71 and its 200 day moving average is $16.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 19.01%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 17.27%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

