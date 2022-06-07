Credit Agricole S A Buys 15,000 Shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) by 300.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Skillz were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SKLZ. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Skillz by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 69,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 32,692 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Skillz by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,039,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,848,000 after buying an additional 69,191 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Skillz in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Skillz in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Skillz by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 162,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 57,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SKLZ opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.40. Skillz Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.39 and a 52-week high of $24.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 7.12.

Skillz ( NYSE:SKLZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.19). Skillz had a negative net margin of 70.05% and a negative return on equity of 42.74%. The company had revenue of $93.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Skillz Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SKLZ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Skillz from $12.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup cut Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.10 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Skillz from $16.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skillz currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.26.

In other Skillz news, Director Harry Sloan acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $227,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 25.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.

