Credit Agricole S A Has $230,000 Stock Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 150.7% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 65.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCL. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Argus lowered Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.05.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $13.61 on Tuesday. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $11.56 and a one year high of $31.52. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.56 and its 200-day moving average is $18.76.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.42). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 56.97% and a negative net margin of 268.65%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.79) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6142.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,176,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 870,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,242,372. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

