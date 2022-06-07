Credit Agricole S A Has $56,000 Stake in Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP)

Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP – Get Rating) by 35,714.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Micro Focus International were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 1,440.6% during the third quarter. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,062,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,780,000 after acquiring an additional 993,546 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 91.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 503,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 240,686 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 486,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 63,022 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International during the fourth quarter worth $2,050,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 302,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 136,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Micro Focus International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Micro Focus International stock opened at $4.78 on Tuesday. Micro Focus International plc has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $7.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Micro Focus International plc operates in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. It offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. The company's product portfolio includes sector-agnostic products, such as application modernization and connectivity solutions that help customers to unlock the value from core business applications for modernization, which enable a transformational journey to deliver ongoing value and flexibility from IT investments, on or off the mainframe; application delivery management solutions that helps customers to increase velocity, remove bottlenecks, and deliver high-performing applications to support their digital business; and IT operations management solutions for service assurance, automate the service fulfilment life cycle, and strengthen IT service governance.

