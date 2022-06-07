Credit Agricole S A Invests $108,000 in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Kellogg during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new position in Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE K opened at $68.45 on Tuesday. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $75.56. The stock has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. Kellogg had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Kellogg’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.67%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on K shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Kellogg from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Kellogg from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.80.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $8,918,256.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 876,918 shares of company stock worth $58,398,354 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

