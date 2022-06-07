Credit Agricole S A Lowers Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Credit Agricole S A cut its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,952,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041,113 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,220,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,215,000 after purchasing an additional 463,987 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,791,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,527,000 after purchasing an additional 167,505 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,563,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,412,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,507,000 after purchasing an additional 39,410 shares during the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $89.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.05.

NYSE NTR opened at $92.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $50.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.60. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $57.08 and a 1-year high of $117.25.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 14.34%. On average, analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.65%.

Nutrien Profile (Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.