Credit Agricole S A Lowers Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Credit Agricole S A trimmed its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSN. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

NYSE:TSN opened at $87.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.76. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.88 and a 12-month high of $100.72. The firm has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.69.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.56%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSN. BMO Capital Markets lowered Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.00.

In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 22,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,965,262.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $302,143.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,381 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,704.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods (Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.