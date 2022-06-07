Credit Suisse Group Lowers Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Price Target to $10.50

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group to $10.50 in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

CYH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set an equal weight rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Community Health Systems presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.13.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

NYSE CYH opened at $5.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $711.18 million, a PE ratio of 2.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.95. Community Health Systems has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $17.04.

Community Health Systems ( NYSE:CYH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James S. Ely III purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 301,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,495. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 0.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 834,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,888,000 after buying an additional 4,684 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,032,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,782,000 after buying an additional 6,509 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 9.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 109,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 9,749 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 12.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 423,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after buying an additional 48,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the third quarter valued at about $532,000. Institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

About Community Health Systems (Get Rating)

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.