Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.13.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRDO. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Cisco Systems Inc. purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,811,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,145,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,306,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $869,000. 0.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRDO stock traded up $0.91 on Thursday, hitting $13.65. 364,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,682. Credo Technology Group has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.53.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $37.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.35 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Credo Technology Group will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

