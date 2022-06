Critical Review: Brambles (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) and ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY)

Brambles (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Get Rating) and ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Brambles and ANA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brambles 2 0 1 0 1.67 ANA 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Brambles and ANA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brambles N/A N/A N/A ANA -14.21% -18.66% -4.79%

Volatility & Risk

Brambles has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ANA has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brambles and ANA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brambles $5.21 billion 2.19 $526.10 million N/A N/A ANA $9.09 billion 0.77 -$1.28 billion ($0.54) -7.48

Brambles has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ANA.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Brambles shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Brambles beats ANA on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brambles Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. The company operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. It engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers. The company serves customers in the fast-moving consumer goods, fresh produce, beverage, retail, and general manufacturing industries. Brambles Limited was founded in 1875 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

ANA Company Profile (Get Rating)

ANA Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, and Trade and Retail. The Air Transportation segment offers domestic and international passenger, cargo and mail, and other transportation services. The Airline Related segment provides air transportation related operations, such as airport passenger, ground handling, and maintenance services. The Travel Services segment is involved in the centering on the development and sales of travel plans. This segment also engages in the planning and sale of branded travel packages using air transportation. The Trade and Retail segment is involved in the import and export goods related to air transportation; and in-store and non-store retailing. The company also operates IT systems; and engages in the express shipping business. The company was formerly known as All Nippon Airways Co., Ltd. and changed its name to ANA Holdings Inc. in April 2013. ANA Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 1920 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

