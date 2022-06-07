Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Receives GBX 8,860 Average Price Target from Analysts

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 8,860 ($111.03).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRDA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Croda International from GBX 9,300 ($116.54) to GBX 8,600 ($107.77) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 8,700 ($109.02) price objective on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,000 ($112.78) price objective on shares of Croda International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

In other Croda International news, insider Steve Foots sold 13,802 shares of Croda International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7,036 ($88.17), for a total value of £971,108.72 ($1,216,928.22). Also, insider Tom Brophy sold 1,401 shares of Croda International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7,099 ($88.96), for a total value of £99,456.99 ($124,632.82). Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,483 shares of company stock worth $109,296,571.

Shares of Croda International stock traded down GBX 74 ($0.93) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 6,776 ($84.91). 270,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,427. The stock has a market cap of £9.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.94. Croda International has a twelve month low of GBX 6,340 ($79.45) and a twelve month high of £105.05 ($131.64). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7,298.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 8,079.72.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

