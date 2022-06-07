Crust (CRU) Reaches Market Cap of $74.00 Million

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 7th. One Crust coin can currently be purchased for approximately $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Crust has traded flat against the US dollar. Crust has a market capitalization of $74.00 million and $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004330 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.00 or 0.00424157 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004212 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.89 or 0.00159939 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Crust

Crust is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . Crust’s official website is www.crust.network

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

