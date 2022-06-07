Crust Shadow Trading Down 2.8% Over Last Week (CSM)

Crust Shadow (CSM) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. In the last seven days, Crust Shadow has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Crust Shadow coin can currently be purchased for $0.0118 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. Crust Shadow has a total market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $518.00 worth of Crust Shadow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,836.72 or 1.00003157 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003351 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003353 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002014 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Crust Shadow (CSM) is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2018. Crust Shadow’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. Crust Shadow’s official Twitter account is @ConsentiumCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Consentium empowers content creators and tech-savvy individuals to connect with other users by building groups and monetizing their group followers. The chat feature allows users to regularly communicate with each other, create groups, join channels, send photos, files, audio messages, and even crypto transfers. Texts and recorded audios can be sent as normal messages or be set to self-destruct within seconds, allowing for enhanced privacy settings. The crypto wallet offers digital transfers (CSM, BTC, and ETH) in a few simple steps. In addition to a secure and easy-to-use app, the Community Monetization Model (CCM) algorithm rewards everyone for transacting and cultivating strong in-app groups. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Shadow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust Shadow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crust Shadow using one of the exchanges listed above.

