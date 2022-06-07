CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Receives $52.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet cut CubeSmart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James raised CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CubeSmart from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUBE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,178,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,674,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,436 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,598,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,172,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,368,608 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 16.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,181,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $529,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,624 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 17.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,546,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 49.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,523,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,801 shares during the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CUBE traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,272. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.62. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $40.31 and a 52 week high of $57.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 41.25, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.49.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.40). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 26.65%. The business had revenue of $238.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.81%.

CubeSmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

