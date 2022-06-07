Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 246.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,657 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.09% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $6,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,410,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $636,801,000 after acquiring an additional 144,216 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 775,921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $144,895,000 after acquiring an additional 110,773 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 756,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $140,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 569,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $106,413,000 after acquiring an additional 7,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 553,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,314,000 after acquiring an additional 160,300 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $212.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $210.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.50 and a 52 week high of $228.66.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.19. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 35.38%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HII shares. Cowen raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Vertical Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.13.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 4,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.99, for a total value of $878,133.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,213.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

