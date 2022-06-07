Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 481.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,705 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $6,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Seagen by 15.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,191,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,070,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663,797 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Seagen by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,500,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $541,186,000 after acquiring an additional 185,093 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Seagen by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,727,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $266,743,000 after acquiring an additional 54,818 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Seagen by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,661,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $256,852,000 after acquiring an additional 75,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Seagen by 7.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,437,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $244,013,000 after buying an additional 101,325 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SGEN opened at $142.52 on Tuesday. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $105.43 and a one year high of $192.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.79.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.24. Seagen had a negative net margin of 41.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.86%. The business had revenue of $426.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 10,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.79, for a total transaction of $1,486,360.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,079,364.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $2,142,134.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,717,081.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,457 shares of company stock valued at $7,335,312 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Seagen from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Seagen from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Seagen from $154.00 to $132.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.67.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

