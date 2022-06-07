Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 165.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 53,685 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $6,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 42,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 143,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,696,000 after acquiring an additional 19,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $62.93 on Tuesday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $83.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.75 and a 200-day moving average of $64.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.66.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $203.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.12 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 11,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total value of $761,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACLS. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $87.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.60.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

