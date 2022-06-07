Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $6.76 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,571 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 22,296 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $6,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 165.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,015,817,000 after buying an additional 2,725,602 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,306,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636,168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $732,033,000 after purchasing an additional 552,493 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 2,850.7% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 408,146 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 394,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 4,303.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 359,311 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $72,336,000 after purchasing an additional 351,152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

BA stock opened at $139.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.38 billion, a PE ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 1.48. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $117.08 and a twelve month high of $256.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.20.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.53) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BA. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group set a $263.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.10.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

