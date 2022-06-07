Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $6.62 Million in Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFACU)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFACU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 654,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,622,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arena Fortify Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Fortify Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Fortify Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $505,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Fortify Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $759,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Fortify Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $759,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFACU opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.10. Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $10.20.

Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on acquisition candidates within the natural resources industry.

