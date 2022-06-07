Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 922,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,580,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Grab during the fourth quarter worth $4,985,119,000. Mufg Bank LTD. acquired a new position in Grab during the fourth quarter worth $1,373,168,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Grab during the fourth quarter worth $317,176,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Grab during the fourth quarter worth $88,475,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Grab in the fourth quarter valued at $53,872,000. 46.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Grab alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GRAB opened at $2.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.00. The company has a current ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 8.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Grab Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $13.29.

GRAB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC reduced their target price on Grab from $7.50 to $4.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. China Renaissance initiated coverage on Grab in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.20 target price on the stock. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Grab in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Grab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.04 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, CLSA initiated coverage on Grab in a research report on Monday, February 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4.76 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Grab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.34.

Grab Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grab Holdings Limited operates a transportation and fintech platform in Southeast Asia. It offers a range of services, including mobility, food, package and grocery delivery services, mobile payments, and financial services. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Singapore.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.