Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) CEO Nadim Ahmed Buys 8,090 Shares

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) CEO Nadim Ahmed acquired 8,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.40 per share, for a total transaction of $100,316.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,316. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ CGEM traded up $0.86 on Tuesday, reaching $13.14. The stock had a trading volume of 264,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,855. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $34.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.35.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.34. As a group, research analysts predict that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 209.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 265.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 103.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CGEM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cullinan Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Cullinan Oncology Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

