CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVAC shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of CureVac in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CureVac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

NASDAQ CVAC traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.52. 607,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,695. CureVac has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $111.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in CureVac by 2,264.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in CureVac by 14,988.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in CureVac by 82.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in CureVac by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in CureVac by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratiory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.

