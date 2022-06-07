CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.80.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVAC shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of CureVac in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CureVac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.
NASDAQ CVAC traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.52. 607,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,695. CureVac has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $111.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.26.
CureVac Company Profile (Get Rating)
CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratiory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.
