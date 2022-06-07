Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cutera Inc designs, develops, manufactures and markets the CoolGlide family of products for use in laser and other light-based aesthetic applications. The original CoolGlide CV provides permanent hair reduction on all skin types. The second generation CoolGlide Excel incorporated features that added the capability to treat a variety of vascular lesions, which include facial telangiectasia, spider and reticular leg veins. The CoolGlide Vantage added non-ablative skin therapy to the range of applications offered by the system. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CUTR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cutera from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Cutera from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cutera from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Cutera from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Cutera stock opened at $44.60 on Friday. Cutera has a twelve month low of $31.62 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.52. The company has a market capitalization of $810.07 million, a P/E ratio of -59.47 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.75). Cutera had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.42%. The company had revenue of $58.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cutera will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David H. Mowry bought 996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.12 per share, for a total transaction of $49,919.52. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,604,763.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cutera by 592.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 533 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Cutera in the 1st quarter worth $95,000. First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in shares of Cutera by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,740 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Cutera in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cutera during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.

