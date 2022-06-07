cVault.finance Reaches Market Cap of $59.51 Million (CORE)

cVault.finance (CORE) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. cVault.finance has a market capitalization of $59.51 million and approximately $36,458.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, cVault.finance has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One cVault.finance coin can now be bought for about $5,950.72 or 0.19954759 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,826.21 or 1.00017216 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003353 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002020 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001677 BTC.

cVault.finance Coin Profile

CORE is a coin. Its genesis date was August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info . cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade cVault.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

