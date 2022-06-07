CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 250.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,266 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Steph & Co. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.84.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.96 on Tuesday, reaching $94.76. The company had a trading volume of 32,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,974,015. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.55. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $79.33 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.54%.

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total transaction of $559,726.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $5,543,096.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,202.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,283 shares of company stock worth $8,376,142. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

