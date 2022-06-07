DA Davidson Cuts CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $235.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson from $280.00 to $235.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CRWD. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $257.00 to $234.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CrowdStrike from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $249.63.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $168.97 on Friday. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $130.00 and a 12-month high of $298.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a PE ratio of -213.89 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.31.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,839 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.02, for a total transaction of $4,751,708.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,562,308.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 75,801 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total transaction of $15,229,936.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,458 shares of company stock worth $35,634,355. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $2,724,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 382.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 12,961 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $22,694,000. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

