DA Davidson Raises Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target to $140.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Okta’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.34) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Okta from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Okta to $150.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stephens assumed coverage on Okta in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Okta from $175.00 to $130.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Okta from $195.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $178.96.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $95.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.99. The firm has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Okta has a one year low of $77.01 and a one year high of $276.30.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $414.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.77 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 12.85% and a negative net margin of 67.06%. The company’s revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Okta will post -5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $158,272.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $437,045.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,984,147 in the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Okta by 10.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Okta by 4.0% in the third quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Okta by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Okta by 1.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Okta by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

