Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 142.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,381 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Danaher were worth $109,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Danaher in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $278.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.93.
Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $263.74 on Tuesday. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The firm has a market cap of $191.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.77.
Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.57%.
Danaher Company Profile (Get Rating)
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.
