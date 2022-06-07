Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 142.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,381 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Danaher were worth $109,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Danaher in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $278.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.93.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $263.74 on Tuesday. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The firm has a market cap of $191.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.77.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.57%.

Danaher Company Profile (Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.