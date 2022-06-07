Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €51.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) has been given a €51.00 ($54.84) price objective by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 8.77% from the company’s previous close.

BN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($53.76) price objective on Danone in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($75.27) target price on Danone in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. HSBC set a €56.00 ($60.22) target price on Danone in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €56.00 ($60.22) target price on Danone in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €56.00 ($60.22) target price on Danone in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €58.50 ($62.90).

BN stock remained flat at $€55.90 ($60.11) during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 978,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,000. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €54.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €54.39. Danone has a 1 year low of €61.87 ($66.53) and a 1 year high of €72.13 ($77.56).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

